Terrence Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a state standout to its 2021 college football signing class.

Terrence Williams, a running back who attends Many High School, located in Many. Louisiana shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Williams is also listed as the 32nd best prospect in the state of Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Williams, who helped Many to the Class 2A state title in 2020, rushed for 4,921 yards and 90 touchdowns over his prep career.

Williams was also reportedly offered by such schools as Utah St., Louisiana Tech, ULM, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas St. Nicholls St. Lamar, Northwestern St., and Southeastern Louisiana.

Williams is regarded as a one-cut power back, but he also possesses some elusiveness and has the ability to catch the football out of the backfield as well.