Terrance Carter Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Terrance Carter, who currently attends Harker Heights High School, located in Harker Heights, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end, Carter is the Cajuns' first verbal commitment for their 2022 signing class.

Carter has also reportedly been offered by Arkansas St.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.