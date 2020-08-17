Ten Things You’ll Find in a Typical Louisiana Home

In Louisiana, it’s a lot of the same. It’s a lifestyle that includes food, music, outdoors, traditions, and simplicity. It’s a place unlike any other. Everyone looks forward to the next football game, next crawfish boil, and next hunting trip. Families with deep Cajun roots live very simply. Everyone has their own personality and style in their homes in Louisiana. Some may have an LSU Tigers flag and others might have a UL Cajuns flag. Some houses might have white appliances and some will have stainless steel. But, here are ten things you can pretty much guarantee you will see in every home in Cajun Country.