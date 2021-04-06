The Original Café Du Monde Coffee stand in the New Orleans French Market is one of the hottest tourist spots. It was established in 1862 and has become famous for the beignets and café au lait. I’m willing to wait in line for hours, get powder all over my clothes, and cheat on my diet for Café Du Monde beignets. You can go anytime as they’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The ONLY time they close is for Christmas Day and if they’re under evacuation due to a hurricane. Seriously. The menu only has beignets, milk (chocolate and white), coffee (including café au lait), orange juice, and soft drinks. If you’re not from Louisiana and you don’t know what a beignet is, it’s a square French-style doughnut that is covered with powdered sugar. Other than the fun facts I just gave, there are a few things that I didn’t know and thought I’d share them with you. Here are ten things you may not have known about the famous Café Du Monde.

Ten Things About Café Du Monde That May Surprise You