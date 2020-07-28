Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As sports begin to make their return to action, Major League Baseball beginning this past weekend and the National Basketball Association restarting this week it makes you wonder what's to come for the NFL?

Training camps are opening-up and preseason games have already been canceled. Some teams have already come out and made the announcement that there will be no fans in attendance for their home games while other teams are taking the more cautiously optimistic approach...

However, the NFL season could be in danger of being played if coronavirus cases don't stop spiking here in the U.S.

I still believe it's going to be difficult to play high school football, as well as college football as many major college conferences across the country, have already said they're canceling fall sports.

The thought of having a fall with no football is puzzling, it's difficult to fathom but the safety of people comes first and foremost. I hope that the NFL can find a way to carry out the season in a safe and effective manner but that is yet to be seen. I think a lot of how the league will proceed will be determined by how well or poorly training camps go for teams.

Players have the option of whether or not they want to play this coming season and there has already been a good handful who have opted out.

Here are the guys who have already opted out for the 2020 NFL season: