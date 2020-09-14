Ten Places in Lafayette That I’d Like To Have The Key To [LIST]

A couple of days ago I asked myself, "If I could have the key to any place in Lafayette, which place would it be?"

Well, I immediately thought of a place, then I rattled on a few more locations in my head. So, here are the ten places in Lafayette that I'd like to have the key to.

Some places may catch you by surprise, while others may be rather obvious. Check out my list below and feel free to add to the list once you've scanned through my "wish list" below.