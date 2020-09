What are the ten oldest of the 32 stadiums in the NFL?

Well, we know the new home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Chargers, SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, and the new home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada, both of which opened this year, don't make the list.

Below, let's run down the list of the ten oldest NFL Stadiums: