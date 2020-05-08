Ten Foods That Louisiana People Can’t Live Without

We are an amazing state, filled with culture, unique history, and people who think that food is a lifestyle. If you are looking for someone who only eats to live, as opposed to lives to eat, you're not going to find them in Louisiana. As world famous chef Paul Prudhomme used to say 'Louisiana folks think about what they're having for dinner at breakfast'. You can certainly tell he's from Acadiana!

I took an informal poll of exactly what it is that makes Cajun or Creole cuisine so irresistible to people here in the Bayou State. I'm not surprised at the results, because they are some of my favorites too. I consider the items below as ones that I would bring to out of state friends and family because they wouldn't have them available wherever it is that they live. Let me know if I left out any of your favorites!