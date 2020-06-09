Ten Excellent Red Wines Under Twenty Bucks

Do you ever go to buy wine and just zone out and get confused? The wine bottles all start to look the same and you wonder if you are making a decent choice or not. Shopping for red wine, in particular, is not easy. Especially for someone like me who isn’t a wine snob and just wants to get the biggest bang for my buck. I don’t want to spend $50 on a bottle of wine, but I want it to satisfy my taste buds. The red wine selection is tough when you are on a budget because sometimes they taste like cheap wine. I’ve tried enough inexpensive bottles of red wine to give a decent top 10, in my opinion, in no particular order. Thankfully, there is a good selection of wine out there that is affordable and tastes smooth too. Not all of these may be priced under $20 everywhere, but if you do a good job shopping, you can get these bottles under $20.