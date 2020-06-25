Ten Characters From The 80s That Remind Me of My Childhood Years [PHOTOS]

Occasionally I enjoy looking back on my childhood years and reminiscing on the years that were.

This week I started to think about my favorite "characters" from the 80s and the list was long. However, I narrowed down the Top-10 characters that remind me of the 1980s.

Sure, we can probably many more to the list below, but when I think of the 80s, here are a few of the characters that come to mind. Let me note, not all of these were my favorite, but they were everywhere!

I can say with 100% confidence that all of the "characters" listed below were part of pop culture if you grew up in the 80s.

Check out my Top-10 characters from the 80s and please feel free to add more to the list below.