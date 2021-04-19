Teen Cuts Hair for First Time in 12 Years For World Record [VIDEO]

Have you ever woken up one morning, looked in the mirror and said "Time for a haircut'? It happens all the time at my house. And one of my favorite sayings from my mother is "Getting a haircut is better than going to a psychiatrist because it makes you feel so much better". Yes, it does. But maybe not for everyone.

18 year old Nilanshi Patel from India has the distinction of holding the world record for the longest hair on a teenager. She's been the record holder since 2018, and yes, she's featured in the Guinness Book of World Records. Patel's luscious locks grew to a whopping 6'6.7 inches, and they could possibly be more because the last time they were measured was in July 2020. Patel had not actually cut her hair in 12 years, and it was all because of a traumatic cut when she was six years old.

But all that changed recently when the teen cut her locks for a video, (which you can see below) that has been viewed almost two million times on Youtube. The Modasa, Gujarat teen issued a statement that said in part, "My hair gave me a lot - because of my hair I am known as the 'real life Rapunzel'... now it’s time to give something back."

Patel decided to donate her hair to the Ripley's Museum so that it would "inspire people to do the right thing." In a show of solidarity, her mother cut her hair as well, and donated it to charity. Read more about the big cut from FOX News.