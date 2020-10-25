Teddy Bridgewater Lands In His Old Seat On The Saints Bench Between Drew Brees & Taysom Hill

Teddy Bridgewater's homecoming against the Saints contained a special moment.

Bridgewater spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints and while that may not seem like a long enough time to warrant a "homecoming," anyone who knows about Teddy's time in New Orleans knows how significant it was for his NFL career.

After a devastating injury seemingly crushed his chances of ever playing in the NFL again, Bridgewater—who was one of the more electric quarterbacks in the league before he went down—got his "second chance" in NOLA.

Teddy became an instant fan favorite for his locker room celebrations and the fact that he rode his bike to the dome, but his most important work during his time in New Orleans was the stint where he carried the team through five straight wins in the absence of starting quarterback Drew Brees.

That performance was enough for Teddy to get major looks in the offseason, ultimately landing the starting gig in Carolina. In his first game back in NOLA (not wearing black & gold) Teddy was embraced immediately by Drew and the rest of his old teammates.

Bridgewater played solid but in the end, the teacher bested the student but not before Teddy found his old spot on the Saints bench. After the game, Drew commented on Teddy ending up on the bench between him and Saints' swiss-army knife, Taysom Hill.

The Saints got the win, but it was great to see Teddy and I'll definitely be looking forward to this friendly NFC South rivalry with Bridgewater for years to come.