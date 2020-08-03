Teddy Bridgewater “Honored” to be Replacing Cam Newton

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Teddy Bridgewater got a great opportunity in 2019 to showcase his talents, his health, and more when Drew Brees went down for five games due to a hand injury. During those five games, Bridgewater went 5-0 to keep the Saints season alive and give him a shot to be a starting quarterback once again.

This off-season, Teddy got himself a three-year $63 million dollar deal from NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers to become their new starting signal-caller.

Bridgewater will be replacing the former 2015 MVP, Cam Newton. According to an ESPN article by David Newton, Teddy had this to say regarding taking Newton's place.

"With Cam, it was one of those situations where I understand as a player, you're a competitor, you want to get back out there and get an opportunity, that opportunity to show that you're still this elite guy. He's done some great things. He's obviously one of the best players to ever play for this franchise. Everyone around here respects him. They speak highly of him."

He continued by saying...

"I'm just honored to be following in the position that he left behind, to get the opportunity to resume my career.''

This is a great opportunity for Bridgewater to jumpstart his career but also doesn't want to disrespect him as he said that everyone around the organization and the city speaks very highly of him.

We wish Teddy "Two-Gloves" nothing but the best in his career (except when he faces the Saints, of course).

