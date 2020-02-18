Teddy Bridgewater Expected To Have Strong Free Agent Market

The chances of Teddy Bridgewater returning to the New Orleans Saints are apparently not that high.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says Bridgewater is expected to be in high demand by teams looking for a starting quarterback during free agency, and that the consensus is that Bridgewater won't return to the Saints unless Drew Brees retires.

The 27-year old Bridgewater guided the Saints to a 5-0 record while Brees was injured last season.

Bridgewater appeared in 9 total games in 2019, completing 133 of 196 passes for 1,384 yards, to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Saints are expected to move forward with restricted free agent Taysom Hill as their backup quarterback in 2020, with an eye on him as their future starting quarterback.

Bridgewater and Brees are both free agents.