Teddy Bridgewater Draws Interest From Bears

Is it possible that Teddy Bridgewater will be playing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 next season?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Chicago Bears have talked to Bridgewater, currently a free agent, about making him their starting quarterback.

The Saints travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

The 27-year old Bridgewater guided the Saints to a 5-0 record while starter Drew Brees was injured last season.

Bridgewater appeared in 9 total games in 2019, completing 133 of 196 passes for 1,384 yards, to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

A former first-round draft choice by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has thrown for 7,652 career yards, to go along with 38 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.