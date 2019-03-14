Are the New Orleans Saints in danger of losing their backup quarterback?





The 26-year Bridgewater agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract to return to the Saints in 2019 earlier in the week, but may be having second thoughts before he actually signs the deal.

Some reports indicate that Bridgewater may be worried about the possibility that Saints head coach Sean Payton may leave the organization after next year.

A native of Miami, Florida, Bridgewater reportedly already turned down a two-year from the Dolphins worth $10 million.

A former first-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Saints acquired Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a third-round draft choice late last August.

In five games with New Orleans last season, including one as a starter, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bridgewater completed 14-of-23 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.