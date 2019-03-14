Teddy Bridgewater Completes Visit With Dolphins
Are the New Orleans Saints in danger of losing their backup quarterback?
Some reports indicate that Bridgewater may be worried about the possibility that Saints head coach Sean Payton may leave the organization after next year.
A native of Miami, Florida, Bridgewater reportedly already turned down a two-year from the Dolphins worth $10 million.
A former first-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Saints acquired Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a third-round draft choice late last August.
In five games with New Orleans last season, including one as a starter, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bridgewater completed 14-of-23 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.
In parts of five seasons in the NFL, has thrown for 6,268 yards and 29 touchdowns.