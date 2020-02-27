LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, wrapped up a solid redshirt junior season at LSU last month, procuring 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of scores in the National Championship Game.

The 6'3, 249 pounder declared for the NFL Draft last month and traveled to Indianapolis this week to perform at the NFL Combine.

Before the Combine began today, many participants underwent physicals.

Moss's physical revealed a fractured right foot, an injury that will require surgery. As a result, he will not take part in any of the physical drills at the Combine.

News of Moss's injury was reported by NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.