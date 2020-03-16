TCU Baseball Surprises TCU Women’s Basketball Team [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The whole coronavirus situation and how it's not only affecting sports but the world, in general, is very eye-opening. For college athletes who either had their season drastically cut short (spring sports) or those that had the playoffs eliminated (basketball) because of the pandemic can all relate.

Last week we saw a very heartfelt gesture from one team to another within the TCU athletic department when the Horned Frogs baseball team surprised the women's basketball team who's season had just been canceled.

What happened next was beautiful (via Raegan Pebley TCU's women's basketball coach on Twitter)

In a time like this, this is exactly what the world needs more of being there for each other.

The women's basketball team had a very successful season finishing 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play. Just another example of a promising season cut short...

Stay strong, stay healthy and look out for your fellow human being.

