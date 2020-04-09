Taysom Hill & Wife Emily Expecting Baby #1

New Orleans Saints quarterback/running back/tight end/wide receiver/punt returner/special teams ace/all-around awesome dude Taysom Hill and his wife have announced they are expecting their first child.

Taysom made the announcement on his social media yesterday evening.

The couple has been married since 2014.

Of course, Taysom is Mr. "Do-It-All" for the New Orleans Saints and in the offseason was officially deemed the backup quarterback by head coach Sean Payton. However, there is no doubt that the team sees him as a starting-caliber quarterback.

"I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too," Payton said on ESPN in March.

Drew Brees signed a new two-year contract in the offseason, planting him as the starter for at least one more season.

Now, Hill has yet to sign a new deal with the Black & Gold, but the team did put a first-round tender on the restricted free agent. That means that if any other team tries to sign him, should they be successful, they would owe the Saints a first-round draft pick.