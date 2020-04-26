Taysom Hill to Sign 2-Year Deal With Saints

More big news for the New Orleans Saints as it appears that quarterback Taysom Hill is re-signing with the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is a two-year contract extension that basically adds another season to the restricted free agent tender Hill was issued earlier in the offseason.

The deal is reportedly for $21 million with $16 million guaranteed. It also includes another $1 million in earnable incentives.

With the earlier news that the Saints are close to signing Jameis Winston, that will put the team with four quarterbacks on the roster heading into training camp.

It is likely, however, that Hill stays at his "Swiss Army knife" position while Winston is the primary backup. Things could change though tremendously for Hill though if Drew Brees retires after the 2020 season.