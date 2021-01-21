Taysom Hill Reflects on the 2020 Saints Season

2020 was a strange year for all of us. Things happened that we certainly didn't expect but that's especially true for Saints football player Taysom Hill.

Hill, who is one heck of an athlete and a football player in general was thrust into a role that he was groomed growing up to play which was the quarterback position in 2020.

It's a position he hadn't played with any regularity since 2016 when he was a senior at BYU. He got the opportunity because of the injuries to Drew Brees and also because of a promise Sean Payton made to him before the season even began.

Therefore, Taysom started four games for New Orleans and helped lead the team to a 3-1 record over that time. Was he great? No, but he did just enough to help them win.

Other than his short stint at quarterback, Hill reprised his role of "football player" on this team with a contract extension in hand for how valuable he's been to this team over the years.

On Thursday, he expressed his feelings on the 2020 season as a whole for the Saints.

A nice sentiment from Hill but will he really get a crack at the starting quarterback position in 2021 if Drew hangs it up?

Here's what Sean Payton had to say about that to the media on Thursday.

It'll certainly be interesting to see what shakes out in that QB room if Brees does in fact retire...

