Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray “Likely” To Be Out For Saints Divisional Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

When the Saints take the field against the Buccaneers they may be without two of their top offensive weapons.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, it is "not likely" that we will see QB Taysom Hill or RB Latavius Murray on the field for the Saints during their NFC Divisional playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hill is listed as a quarterback on paper, but any Saints fan knows that he is a literal "swiss army knife" for the team, lining up at just about every offensive position on the field including special teams. Latavius Murray will be missed in the short passing game and as a backup to Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

All season long the Saints have taken a solid "next man up" approach when injuries have bitten the team, so I don't expect anything different for this game, but with everything on the line it's never bad to have all hands on deck.

We'll keep an eye on their status and see what the Saints decide at game time.