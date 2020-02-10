Taysom Hill Declares He May Have To Leave New Orleans

The Taysom Hill Era in New Orleans may be coming to an end. Hill is heading into free agency with excitement, and strong words.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Hill feels like he may have to leave New Orleans to get the shot in the NFL he wants. That shot? To play quarterback full time.

Hill told Rob Maaddi from the Associated Press:

"But as you look at free agency, you have to find the right opportunity for you. You have to find the situation to take care of your family. I want to play quarterback in this league, and if New Orleans don't view me that way, well then I have to leave. That's really where we're at."

With Drew Brees open to a return to New Orleans, and both Hill and Teddy Bridgewater both without contracts, it would appear that Hill will be on his way out of Nola. Brees will probably get a one-year contract, and Bridgewater proved he can win games with this franchise last year, which makes him a good option to resign. That would leave Hill as either the third string quarterback and gadget player again, or on another team.