Tampa Bay Troll Billboard Won’t Go Up in NOLA After All

During the recently concluded regular season of the National Football League, the New Orleans Saints did something that very few NFL teams ever do. They swept the season series with every opponent in their division. The Black and Gold downed Atlanta, Carolina, and Tampa Bay twice during the regular season.

It was in the playoffs that Tampa Bay got the best of Drew Brees and company. That win propelled the Bucs' to a Super Bowl win over Kansas City. Good for them. The folks in Tampa haven't had a lot to be excited about so a rented Super Bowl win by hiring Tom Brady and everyone's favorite immature little brother Rob Gronkowski certainly offered the other 'bay area" a reason to feel important.

Following that win, you may have heard rumblings of a billboard being placed in New Orleans that would have trolled the Saints and the fans of the team. It turns out the billboard was purchased through money from a GoFundMe account set up by some "jovial" Tampa fans.

Apparently, a deal was reached, contracts were signed and now the billboard company has decided to cancel the contract and not put up the sign.

While this good-natured, I hope it's good-natured, attempt at humor at the expense of the Saints and their fans won't be happening there will be some good to come out of it. From what we understand some of the donations made to put up the billboard will go to the Arians Family Foundation. That's a charitable organization in the Tampa area founded by Bucs' Head Coach Bruce Arians and his wife.

Other monies could be distributed among other Tampa charitable organizations as well. While we do enjoy the sport of friendly "trash talk" we like it better when it leads to making a difference in our communities.

So, I guess alls well that ends well, even though the Tampa crew didn't get the last laugh, they did get a Super Bowl win, and they got some financial assistance for their community.