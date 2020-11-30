Tampa Bay Times Writer Votes Cajuns Higher Than Both Top 25 Polls

Where did college football sports writer Matt Baker, of the Tampa Bay Times, vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

Baker lists Louisiana in the top 20 of his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, putting them at #16.

The Cajuns jumped eight spots in Baker's vote this week, up from number 24 last week.

Baker pointed out that Louisiana made the jump in his vote, due to not only their convincing win over the ULM Warhawks last Saturday but also because of Iowa St.'s win over Texas, making UL's season-opening win over the Cyclones look even more impressive.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 20, while also checking in at number 21 in the Coaches Poll.

Louisiana ran their current win streak to five games on Saturday, defeating ULM, 70-20, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Monroe, Louisiana.

UL is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which has clinched the Western Division title and secured them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday night when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Kickoff time is slated for 6 p.m.

The game this Friday night against Appalachian St. will mark the final game of the regular season for the Cajuns.

In his vote this week, Baker puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio St., and Cincinnati in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists BYU, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana.

At 11-15, he votes Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina, Miami, Northwestern, and Oklahoma St., followed by Louisiana, Iowa St., Wisconsin, Marshall, and Tulsa at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Washington, USC, Oregon, Iowa, and Texas.