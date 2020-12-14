Tampa Bay Sports Writer Votes UL Football Near Top Ten

Where did college football writer Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

Baker lists Louisiana in the top 15 of his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, just outside of the top ten, putting them at #12.

The Cajuns jumped one spot in Baker's vote this week, up from number 13 last week.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 17, while also checking in at number 18 in the Coaches Poll.

Last week, Louisiana was also ranked number 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the first time in program history they have appeared in those rankings.

Louisiana ran their current win streak to six on Friday, December 4, defeating Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Boone, North Carolina in their regular-season finale.

UL is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, winning the Western Division title and securing them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action this Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m.

In his vote this week, Baker puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio St., and Cincinnati in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Texas A&M, Coastal Carolina, BYU, Indiana, and Florida.

At 11-15, he votes Georgia, Louisiana, Iowa St., USC, and Oklahoma, followed by North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Miami, and Tulsa in spots 16-20.

Finally, in positions 21-25, he lists Texas, Buffalo, North Carolina St., Oklahoma St., and San Jose St.