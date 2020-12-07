Tampa Bay Sports Writer Votes UL Football in Top 15

Where did college football writer Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

Baker lists Louisiana in the top 15 of his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, putting them at #13.

The Cajuns jumped eight spots in Baker's vote this week, up from number 16 last week.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 17, while also checking in at number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

Last week, Louisiana was also ranked number 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the first time in program history they have appeared in those rankings.

Louisiana ran their current win streak to six last Friday, defeating Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Boone, North Carolina in their regular-season finale.

UL is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, winning the Western Division title and securing them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff time is slated for 11 a.m.

In his vote this week, Baker puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio St., and Cincinnati in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists BYU, Florida, Coastal Carolina, BYU, and Indiana.

At 11-15, he votes Miami, Georgia, Louisiana, Iowa St., and Oklahoma, followed by Northwestern, Iowa, Tulsa, USC, and North Carolina in spots 16-20.

Finally, in positions 21-25, he lists Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina St., Buffalo, and Colorado.