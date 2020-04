ย

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new look in 2020, although it may look very familiar to some NFL fans.

No, the Buccaneers won't be making a return to the Creamsicle days, but they are going somewhat back to the future.

The franchise unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday.

The new uniforms are similar to the ones they wore from 1997-2013.

How do you think Tom Brady will look in them?