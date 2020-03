Today "The 36 Collection" honoring the late Ragin Cajun baseball coach Tony Robichaux will be released, and here's a look at some of the collection.

"The 36 Collection" will be available today (02/14/20) starting at 3:30 pm at The Ragin’ Cajuns Store at Russo Park and Blackham Coliseum and will be available online at bookstore.louisiana.edu next week.