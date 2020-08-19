Suspicious Device Questioned After Being Spotted on Local Gas Pumps

Have you seen this device on gas pumps around Acadiana?

Thea Lissi Francesconi posted this photo from a local gas station and as you can in the photo, there is a white device attached to the gas pump.

She believes that this device could be responsible for scammers stealing your information from your debit or credit cards.

After all, Francesconi says that she has had fraudulent charges show up on her card multiple times and we have heard of these type scanners being inserted into gas pumps in Louisiana.

We aren't sure if this device is used to steal your private information, but we just want to remind you to always be observant of charges on your debit or credit card.

I do recall reading that you should always try to either use cash or a credit card when pumping gas into your vehicle.

According to the Facebook post below, some gas pumps along Hwy 90 have these white devices on them.