Suspect Sought in the Murder of Former UL Football Player Al Riles

A fugitive is being sought in the murder of former UL Ragin' Cajuns football player Al Riles.

Crimestoppers and the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force are asking for the public's assistance in located 24-year-old Tajuan Renard Burnett in connection with the Nov. 7 shooting that left Riles dead. Burnett is believed to be hiding in the St. Tammany Parish area.

Burnett is also considered armed and dangerous. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans made the following Facebook post earlier this week.

Burnett is described by Crimestoppers as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has tattoos that include a handgun on his abdomen and the words "Heart Less" on his right arm.

He is being sought by the Fort Worth Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants of homicide with a firearm and assault with bodily injury.

As you may recall, Riles was shot and killed in Fort Worth on Nov. 7 after going talk to his friends and getting into an argument. According to Crimestoppers post, Riles was shot "by an individual later identified as his best friend."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect should contact Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111, or at CrimeStoppersGNO.org or call the U.S. Marshals New Orleans task force at 504-589-6872.