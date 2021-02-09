The Super Bowl TV ratings are graded on a curve, and rightfully so.

When you are the most-watched television event every year, the bar is set higher each time.

While Super Bowl LV generating 96.4 million viewers on CBS, it is, and likely will continue to be, the most viewed single thing on television in 2021.

However, by the NFL's standards, the ratings failed to reach the bar.

Even with the game recording record-high digital viewership numbers via streaming at 5.7 million, the totality of the number is a drop off of 9% from last year's Super Bowl.

All in all, it was the least-watched Super Bowl in 14 years, when 93.18 million people watched the Colts beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

Between cord-cutting, COVID-19, and a lousy game, Super Bowl LV didn't raise the bar, it lowered it.

11 Players with Louisiana Ties on Superbowl LV Roster