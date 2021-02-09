Yuri Andrade made waves around Twitter during the Super Bowl as he streaked across the field, eventually being tackled and arrested. Crazy? Definitely, but rumors have begun circulating that the stunt may have won him $374,000.

According to sportsbible.com a leaked Twitter DM conversation shows Yuri Andrade placed "$50,000 on a prop bet at +750 that there would be a streaker at the Super Bowl".

The rumor, which has yet to be substantiated, claims Andrade reportedly made the bet that there would be a Super Bowl streaker, then made sure that pricey prediction came to fruition by being the streaker.

He apparently enlisted the help of a buddy to hop onto the field first to distract the police, then Andrade began his Super Bowl streaking. If the story proves true, it could be the heist of the century.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, owner of an adult website, is also believed to be behind the stunt. As you'll see in the video Yuri Andrade was wearing a hot pink leotard bra thing with the name of Zdorovetskiy's website printed across the front.

Here is the alleged leaked Twitter DMs according to sportsbible.com -

"Met the Super Bowl streaker at J. Alexander's Restaurant while having lunch before leaving Tampa.

"He bet $50,000 on a prop bet at +750 that there would be a streaker at the Super Bowl.

"His buddy went out first as a diversion so he didn't get caught as quickly as his friend.

"Cost him $1000 to get out of jail so he cleared $374,000 on the bet.

Senior Writer for covers.com isn't ready to buy into Andrade's $374,000 betting rumor just yet, calling it all just internet "hullbaloo".

Is it true or is it just another internet rumor?

Read more at sportsbible.com.