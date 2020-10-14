Super Bowl in NOLA Pushed Back Because of Mardi Gras Conflict

A conflict with Mardi Gras has caused the city of New Orleans to announce that they will no longer be able to host the 2024 Super Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The NFL has approved a plan that would allowed New Orleans to still host the big game, but just move it to 2025. The information came from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on Wednesday, October 14.

According to WWL the date of the 2025 Super Bowl will be on February 25th, which is good news since Mardi Gras is late that year, and will be held on March 4th. In 2024 the NFL season was extended to 17 games, which would have made the Super Bowl fall on the second weekend of Mardi Gras festivities in the city. This would fall on the same night as Bacchus, one of the most famous and historic Mardi Gras parades and balls.

Jay Cicero, the Sports Foundation President and CEO told WWL “This isn’t our first at bat when it comes to contingency planning. The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, anticipated this possible scenario during the original bid, and we made sure to guarantee that New Orleans would not lose the event all together if the scenario played out.”

2025 will be the 11th time New Orleans was chosen as the host city for the Super Bowl.