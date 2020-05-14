Sun Belt Officially Releases New Logo With a Statement

Although the new Sun Belt logo leaked online a month and a half ago, it was officially unveiled today, along with a breakdown of the branding, and a statement from SBC commissioner Keith Gill.

"It was important for the Sun Belt to showcase a visual identity that looks and feels like a step toward the future while building on the foundation of the conference that we are so proud of," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill in a press release. "We’re excited to unveil this new look that elevates the profile of the conference and embodies the spirit of our direction moving forward."

Per the Sun Belt, the logo was Brian Gundell Graphic Design Company, who took 7 months to create a modernized look.

"We wanted to create a brand family that has applications that allowed us to adjust to best possible uses in the given situation," added Gill. "Our primary logo will be the monogram version that says SBC that will live on our fields, courts and patches. Our secondary logo and wordmarks clearly define us as the Sun Belt Conference."