Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is officially scheduled to kickoff its 2020 football season on September 5th at Cajun Field against McNeese State.

As conferences around the NCAA have announced alternate plans for 2020 due to COVID-19 (for example, the SEC going to a 10 game conference only season), word leaked on Monday the Sun Belt planned to play a 12 game season.

Today, the Sun Belt made an official announcement.

"The 2020 Sun Belt Conference football season will be comprised of an 8-conference game schedule with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents, beginning with Week Zero. The Sun Belt will host a football championship game on December 5 between the East Division and West Division champions. If necessary, the date of the championship game may be adjusted."

As expected, the teams will play their conference schedule, with an option to play 4.

Louisiana's non-conference schedule consists of the opener vs McNeese State, a week 2 home matchup against Wyoming of the Mountain West Conference (MWC), and a game at New Mexico State (an independent) on October 24th.

Louisiana previously had a road game against Missouri of the SEC on November 21st, but the game has been canceled due to the SEC's decision to have a conference only season.

The MWC has not made an announcement on 2020 football scheduling plans.

As an Independent, New Mexico State can make their own decision, though the governor of New Mexico has advised against playing football this season.

If McNeese St., Wyoming and New Mexico State all hold firm on their matchups with Louisiana, the Ragin' Cajuns would need to fit an opponent to fill the hole in their schedule previously held by Mizzou, or, they could leave is vacant if they choose.

The Sun Belt did not announce any regulations regarding attendance but did note, it will continue to monitor health trends to ensure a safe return to activities and competition.

On another note, the Sun Belt previously announced all fall sports would be postponed until September 3rd, but in today's press release, gives teams an option to play in Week Zero, which is the last weekend in August.

According to reports, Sun Belt member Texas State is scheduled to play SMU on August 29th.