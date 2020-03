Did the Sun Belt Conference's new logo leak on-line?

The SunBeltBBS message board was full of comments regarding the logo, which is allegedly on the field of South Alabama's new football practice facility.

If it is the new logo, it's a sharp contrast from the old, with blue and red colors, and the sun rising on the top of the B.

What do you think? Do you like it? Hate it? Indifferent?