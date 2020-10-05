Sun Belt Conference Sets Official Date For Sun Belt Championship Game

Previously scheduled for December 5th, the Sun Belt Conference football championship game will be played two weeks later, the conference announced today.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 19.

Kickoff time is to be determined, and the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns have played Appalachian State in the previous two SBC Championship games.

Louisiana was scheduled to play at App State this Wednesday, but it was rescheduled due to COVID-19 on App State's campus and within its football program.

The two teams are now scheduled to play on December 4th or 5th.

Pushing the SBC Championship game to December 19th gives the conference more flexibility in the event more games are altered due to the coronavirus.

