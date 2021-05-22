Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament Schedule Finalized

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns claimed the top seed in the Sun Belt West Division after beating the Troy Trojans 2-1 in the regular season finale.

It was the last game of the regular season in the Sun Belt and the standings are now finalized for the Conference Tournament. The tournament is broken up into four pools with three teams each. Every team will play two games, and the team with the best record following those games will win their respective pool and move onto the tournament semifinals.

Louisiana will play in pool C and face the six seed in the West, the Texas State Bobcats on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. The Bobcats beat the Cajuns two times in their three-game weekend series in Lafayette in early May.

Texas State fell to the bottom of the West Division after losing seven-straight conference games to end the regular season. They were swept at home against the Georgia State Panthers and on the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to finish off the regular season 21-34 and 9-15 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns will then play the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. App State earned the four seed in the East, finishing 20-30 overall and 11-10 in Sun Belt Conference play. Louisiana has not played the Mountaineers this season.

If Louisiana wins both games, they will secure a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. where they will play the winner of pool B.

Here is the full Sun Belt Conference Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, May 25:

Pool A: #4 West- Little Rock vs. #6 East- Coastal Carolina at 9:00 a.m.

Pool D: #3 East- Troy vs. #5 West- Arkansas State at 12:30 p.m.

Pool B: #3 West- UL-Monroe vs. #5 East- Georgia State at 4:00 p.m.

Pool C: #4 East- App State vs. #6 West- Texas State at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26:

Pool A: #1 East- South Alabama vs. #6 East- Coastal Carolina at 11:00 a.m.

Pool B: #2 East- Georgia Southern vs. #5 East- Georgia State at 3:00 p.m.

Pool C: #1 West- Louisiana vs. #6 West- Texas State at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 27:

Pool A: #1 East- South Alabama vs. #4 West- Little Rock at 11:00 a.m.

Pool D: #2 West- UT-Arlington vs. #5 West- Arkansas State at 3:00 p.m.

Pool C: #1 West- Louisiana vs. #4 East- App State at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 28:

Pool D: #2 West- UT-Arlington vs. #3 East- Troy at 3:00 p.m.

Pool B: #2 East- Georgia Southern vs. #3 West- UL-Monroe at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29:

Semifinal 1: Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner at 12:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2: Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 30:

Championship: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner at 1:00 p.m.

