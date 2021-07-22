Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill Talks Conference Promotion, COVID Rules, State of the Sun Belt, Social Media & More [Audio]

On a day full of media interviews, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill gave his first one to me on the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show this morning.

Sun Belt football media day took place in New Orleans, giving me an opportunity to ask Gill about the conference's new approach to COVID-19 and the league rules regarding it in 2021, NIL's impact on the NCAA, CFB Playoff's future of 12 teams, the key to moving the needle, my criticism of the lack of Sun Belt's social media impact, the state of the Sun Belt Conference, Louisiana's success in football, why he loves his smoker, ribs, music, and more.

