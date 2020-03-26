Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill says no decisions have been made as it pertains to upcoming events, including Sun Belt Media Days and the 2020 season itself because of the affects of the corona virus pandemic.

"Everything is on the table," Gill remarked to questions about future events affected by COVID-19.

The most pressing issue pertains to eligibility of student-athletes in spring sports after all participation and championships were canceled because of the pandemic. The NCAA committee meets on Monday to decide on recommendations.

Gill says he personally believes the year of eligibility should not be limited only to seniors.

The Commissioner said a committee had been formed within the league to monitor the virus and make recommendations for the future. They include Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas of Troy, Brandy Clouse, head of the athletic sports medicine department and Senior Womens' Administrator at Georgia Southern, Dr. Emilio Carranco, Jr. Director of the student health center at Texas State and Dr. Benjamin Estrada, Assistant Dean for Medical Education; Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics at the University of South Alabama.

Gill said, as of now, the Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days are still set for July in New Orleans. He also said, however, because of the impact of the pandemic in the city, it might be possible to have it in a different location, if it is held at all.

Gill also said preliminary talks have begun with athletic directors and CEO's of the membership to come up with contingency plans if the 2020 football season is affected in part by the virus.

Gill also said the 2021 Sun Belt Men's and Women's Basketball tournament will still be held in Pensacola. He expressed his disappointment the baseball tournament could not be held in Montgomery, where the event was scheduled to be held in the first year of a five year agreement.

No decision has been made about the 2021 softball tournament. The 2020 tournament was slated to be played in Atlanta.