Sun Belt Baseball to Play Less Conference Games in 2021

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns won't play as many Sun Belt Conference opponents in 2021 but neither will the entire conference based on a report from D1Baseball's own Kendall Rogers.

The Cajuns 2021 schedule has not yet been posted but as Rogers indicates that there will be less conference baseball than we're used to.

Louisiana is looking to build under second-year head coach Matt Deggs and expect to be a real competitor in the Sun Belt this season with sights set on Omaha.

The team returns 16 players who saw a decent amount of playing time in the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

The three major losses are going to be shortstop Hayden Cantrelle, pitcher Brandon Young, and catcher Sebastian Toro.

The major position players returning are going to be center fielder Brennan Breaux, 1B/P Brandon Talley, catcher Nick Hagedorn, catcher Julian Brock, OF Connor Kimple, and utility player Ben Fitzgerald.

As far as pitchers go, UL has many big arms coming back to compete including, Will Moriarty, Carter Robinson, Jack Burk, Connor Angel, Connor Cooke, Jeff Wilson, Austin Bradford, Jacob Shultz, and Austin Perrin.

Hopefully, this group along with some talented newcomers will be able to return the Cajuns back to Ohama to compete for a College World Series Title.

