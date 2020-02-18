Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior pitcher Summer Ellyson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week.

It's her first SBC weekly honor this season and the 11th SBC Pitcher of the Week honor of her illustrious career.

Ellyson began last week by throwing a perfect game in a six-inning 8-0 victory over Lamar, then followed up that performance with more outstanding pitching over the weekend.

Last week, she earned a pair of victories, fanned at least six batters each of her three starts and allowed only six hits in over 17.0 innings pitched.