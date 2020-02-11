Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Summer Ellyson dominated the circle on Tuesday night as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns defeated the Lamar Cardinals 8-0 in six innings.

The Cajuns got out to a hot start in this one the day they fell out of the top 10 nationally ranked teams in the country (now ranked 13th). It began right from the jump as former Cardinal Kendall Talley led off the game with her first hit as a Cajun with an opposite-field triple.

Kaitlyn Alderink and Alissa Dalton both followed with RBI hits and then Julie Rawls cleaned up with a two-run shot, opposite-field to left-center. Raina O'Neal would finish things off by swiping home for the fifth run of the inning. Quickly a 5-0 lead for Louisiana.

The Cajuns would power their way to three more runs, one in the 4th, 5th and 6th for the mercy rule 8-0 victory.

Think Kendall Talley was fired up to face her old squad? She went 2-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

In addition to Julie Rawls hitting a home run, it was Sarah Hudek and then, freshman Taylor Roman who went big fly as well in this one. The home run by Roman was the first of her career and a walk-off shot in the sixth inning.

As mentioned, Summer Ellyson dominated over her six innings striking out 11 batters while only needing to throw 72 pitches.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 4-1 on the early season and will face North Dakota Friday with first-pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. at Lamson Park.

