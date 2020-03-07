Study Shows Lafayette, LA Amongst Top Ten ‘Fattest Cities In America’

If you're from south Louisiana, the following information probably won't come as much of a surprise.

WalletHub just dropped its annual report on 2020's Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S. and Louisiana was more than well-represented. The 19 key metrics used in the study ranged from the number of obese adults to the number of fruits and vegetables consumed in each specific city.

Lafayette, LA rounded out the Top 10 and if there is any silver lining, it's that we weren't the worst state in Louisiana.

Fattest Cities in America

1. McAllen, TX

2. Shreveport, LA

3. Memphis, TN

4. Jackson, MS

5. Knoxville, TN

6. Tulsa, OK

7. Mobile, AL

8. Nashville, TN

9. Columbia, SC

10. Lafayette, LA

A couple of takeaways from this list begins with the obvious: We're clearly eating well in the south. While Louisiana was represented by two cities within the Top 10, Tennessee had three appearances. When it comes to the lowest percentages, San Francisco seemed to appear in a few different metrics as well as Minneapolis and Raleigh, NC.

You can read the full report and see details on each city's rank here.

Does anyone else feel like they need to hit the gym right now, or is it just me?