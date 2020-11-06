Students Prank Professor During Zoom Chat, He Falls Out of Chair [VIDEO]

Keep your eyes on the guy in the upper right corner.

A few students pranked their professor during a recent video chat and the end result was great. The students inserted a scary image and the professor did not see this one coming.

As soon as the image comes on the screen, the professor leans back and falls out of his chair. I don't know if his students will have to face any consequences for their actions, but this is funny.

I hope that the teacher wasn't hurt here and I have feeling that the students may have a bit more difficult exam in the days or weeks ahead.

You know what they say about payback.