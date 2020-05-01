STM’s Phillip Bourque Commits to Northern Colorado

A local prep football standout has committed to an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference.

St. Thomas More long snapper Phillip Bourque shared on social media on Thursday that he has committed to the University of Northern Colorado, located in Greeley, Colorado.

Currently a senior at STM, Bourque will be eligible at the collegiate level in the fall.

Bourque was also reportedly been offered by such schools as Central Arkansas, Ripon, Culver-Stockton, Allegheny College, St. Norbert College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Mississippi College, Louisiana College, and the College of Wooster.

Congrats on the commitment Phillip!