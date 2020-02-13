STM’s Jack Bech Receives Multiple Offers

The offers continue to pour in for a local prep football standout, who has been offered by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Jack Bech, a receiver from St. Thomas More, was offered a scholarship six schools since February 5.

Bech was most recently offered by Rice, Troy, Tulane, Dartmouth, Liberty, and Arkansas St.

Earlier this month, Bech was offered by ULM.

Also this month, Bech received his first SEC offer, from Vanderbilt.

Louisiana offered Bech, a member of the 2019 All-Acadiana Team, back in June.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bech, who is currently a junior at STM, is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Bech, a member of STM's Division II state title team, also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, South Alabama, and Louisiana Tech, while visiting LSU and Virginia.