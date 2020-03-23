STM’s Jack Bech Commits to Vanderbilt

A local prep football standout committed to play his college football in the SEC recently.

Jack Bech, a receiver from St. Thomas More, verbally committed to Vanderbilt over the weekend.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns offered Bech, a member of the 2019 All-Acadiana Team, last June.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bech, who is currently a junior at STM, is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Bech, a member of STM's back-to-back Division II state title team, also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech was also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, South Alabama, Texas St., Rice, Troy, Tulane, Dartmouth, Liberty, Arkansas St., Louisiana Tech, ULM, Hawaii, Boston College, and FAU.

We congratulate Jack on his commitment and wish him the best of luck.