STM’s Dominic Zepherin Offered by Southeastern Louisiana

One local prep standout received an offer from a state school on Thursday.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin shared on social media that he was offered by Southeastern Louisiana.

Earlier this week, Zepherin was offered by Nicholls St.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate this spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Army, Pennsylvania, Southern, Northwestern St. and Houston Baptist, Georgetown, Prairie View, Princeton, McNeese St., Fordham, Air Force, Navy, South Alabama.